BidiPass (BDP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

BidiPass (BDP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $3,028.00 and $11.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass’ genesis date was March 27th, 2019. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org/?ref=4d3b01ebf12b47a4f030cf02.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticating people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as a personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network.The official Bidipass ticker is “BDP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

