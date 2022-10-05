BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stake Trimmed by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,904 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 705.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,255 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,691,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $20,920,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $19,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,841. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Oppenheimer downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

