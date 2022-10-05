BitcoinPoS Price Hits $0.0743 on Exchanges (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $437,242.50 and approximately $58.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00085387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00029698 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007726 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS uses the hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 6,095,412 coins and its circulating supply is 5,883,958 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

