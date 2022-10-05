BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,053. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

