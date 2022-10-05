BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BHK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,053. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.