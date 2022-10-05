BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 278,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,845. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $15.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 40,867 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

