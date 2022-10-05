BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 3.3 %
NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 278,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,845. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $15.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
