BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 3.5 %
NYSE:CII opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.30.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
