BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:CII opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

