BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,747. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
