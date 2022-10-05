BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,747. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at about $518,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 52.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 160.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

