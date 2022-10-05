BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BOE stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

