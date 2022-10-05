BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance
BGY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. 2,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,443. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.48.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
