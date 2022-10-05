BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BGY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. 2,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,443. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.48.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 102.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

