BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BME traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $40.25. 322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $38.27 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 24,413 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.