BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

BLW stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,910. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $276,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

