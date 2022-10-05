BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
BLW stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,910. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
