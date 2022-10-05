Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $27.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
