Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $27.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

