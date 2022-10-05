BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,754. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 494,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 500.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 63,475 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

