BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 49,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $14.96.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
