BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:MYD opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $14.93.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
