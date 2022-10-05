BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MYD opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $14.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYD. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 212,458 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100,602 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

