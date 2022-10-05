BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MYN opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

