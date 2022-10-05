BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MYN opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $14.50.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.