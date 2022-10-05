BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $17.20.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
