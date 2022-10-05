BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,393 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

