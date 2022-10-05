BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BST stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,253. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
