BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BST stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,253. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 68,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 90.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 38,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Stories

