Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.10

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 79140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,199.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,393.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,199.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,045 shares of company stock worth $304,056. Corporate insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550,895 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,500,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 664.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 2,495,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,599,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

