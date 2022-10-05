BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 504 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $75.55. 116,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,094,115. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

