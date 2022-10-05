BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CB traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $190.76. 17,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

