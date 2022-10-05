BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 72,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 39,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,560,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on KLAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $6.04 on Wednesday, reaching $321.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.19. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

