BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,586 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 337,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 191,567 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,925.02.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 101,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,235. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

