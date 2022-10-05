BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 327 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BNC Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,008 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SCHB traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. 22,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,295. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

