Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) PT Lowered to SEK 350

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 360 to SEK 350 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.75.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of BDNNY opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.