Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.4% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,759.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,907.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,016.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.22 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.