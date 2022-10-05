Bornite Capital Management LP Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,316,000. Franco-Nevada makes up 8.6% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Franco-Nevada at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FNV stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.98. 72,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,604. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

