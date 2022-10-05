Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bottomline Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 297,330 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 789,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Further Reading

