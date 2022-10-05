Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.01

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOUYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bouygues from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bouygues from €47.00 ($47.96) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Bouygues Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

