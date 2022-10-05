Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.65

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 9217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 9.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 760.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.