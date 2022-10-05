Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.20

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.20 and traded as high as C$14.80. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$14.69, with a volume of 19,809 shares trading hands.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$134.01 million and a P/E ratio of 10.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.19.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.07%.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.