Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.13. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 3,956 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHG shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 117.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after buying an additional 9,137,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 888.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after buying an additional 7,325,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,316,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 2,416,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,109,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 499,658 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 366.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,395,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Health Group

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.