Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.13. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 3,956 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHG shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after buying an additional 9,137,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 888.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after buying an additional 7,325,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,316,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 2,416,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,109,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 499,658 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 366.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,395,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
