Brightworth Acquires Shares of 2,039 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brightworth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 332,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 222,119 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,286,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $128.71. 20,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,080. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

