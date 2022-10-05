Brightworth Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

Brightworth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Brightworth owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $58.97.

