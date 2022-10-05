Brightworth Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brightworth trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises about 1.3% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,801. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.30. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.16 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

