Brightworth Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

Shares of ALGN traded down $8.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.91. 5,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,754. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $713.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.18.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

