Brightworth Has $9.33 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brightworth lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.0% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in BlackRock by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 2,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.00.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $16.78 on Wednesday, hitting $574.52. 6,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,976. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $543.23 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $664.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $657.75.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

