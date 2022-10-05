Brightworth Has $9.96 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brightworth reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for 1.1% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.71. The stock had a trading volume of 83,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,849. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.23.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

