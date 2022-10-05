Brightworth Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brightworth lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,448 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MCD traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.44. 46,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,389. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $173.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

