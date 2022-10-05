Brightworth Purchases 480 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brightworth raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.0% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 67,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $4.80 on Wednesday, reaching $221.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,392. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.14 and its 200 day moving average is $246.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.