Brightworth Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Brightworth boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,129,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises 19.1% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $178,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 998,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,960,000 after purchasing an additional 90,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.93. 65,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,355. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $74.28.

