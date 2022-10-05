Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,106,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 757,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,021,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,813. The company has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.56 and a 200 day moving average of $187.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.