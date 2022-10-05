Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,284 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,595. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

