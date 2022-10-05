Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.70. 7,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,593. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.57 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

