Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,211 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.2% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 26.0% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 6.3% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 22.8% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 141,473 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,602,663. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

