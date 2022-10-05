Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,121 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,957,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 291,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.92. 1,537,747 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

