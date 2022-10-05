Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 246,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

