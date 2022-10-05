Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 141,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,525. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

