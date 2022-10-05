Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 8,722 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 93,182 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,735.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 284,156 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 147,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.26. 17,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,738. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

