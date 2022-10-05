Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 133.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,617,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 78.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $479.86 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.64 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

